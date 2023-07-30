The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.3% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $671,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $490,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 44.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $65.96. 6,681,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,103,522. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

