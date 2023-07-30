The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFF remained flat at $49.11 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.