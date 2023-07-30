Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $798.09 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002862 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $798.09 million and $11.56 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 968,116,748 coins and its circulating supply is 946,949,304 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

