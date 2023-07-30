Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

