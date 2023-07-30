Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.08.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

