Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.37. 7,541,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

