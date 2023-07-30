Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $178.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,541,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

