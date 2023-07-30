Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lessened by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.73 on Friday, reaching $266.44. The stock had a trading volume of 111,446,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,543,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

