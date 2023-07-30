Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $79,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. The company had a trading volume of 111,446,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,543,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

