TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Hits $150.44 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $150.44 million and $4.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,196,472 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,030,096 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

