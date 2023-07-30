Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Terra has a total market cap of $205.43 million and approximately $31.07 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002433 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 334,655,531 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

