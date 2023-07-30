Terra Classic (LUNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.36 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $474.08 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002053 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,024,682,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,899,448,418 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.