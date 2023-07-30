Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.48 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.61-0.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.65.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after buying an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

