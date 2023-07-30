Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Shares of TME opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

