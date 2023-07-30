Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TS. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

