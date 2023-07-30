TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.06.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,692,000 after buying an additional 8,950,372 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after acquiring an additional 650,027 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TC Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,468,000 after acquiring an additional 814,017 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.