Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, July 31st.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($9.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $1.20. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,439.75% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

TLIS stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

