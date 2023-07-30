Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-$3.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.99 billion-$27.99 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TAK. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

