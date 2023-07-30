Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in July

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.37. Swissquote Group has a 52-week low of $177.50 and a 52-week high of $185.18.

Get Swissquote Group alerts:

Swissquote Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.