Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 85.6% in July

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 182.25.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down SEK 0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching SEK 18.07. 28,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,471. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 17.69. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 12.42 and a 12 month high of SEK 21.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

