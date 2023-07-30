Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $39.39 million and $706,912.45 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,670,590,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,538,076,484 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

