Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,500 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,932,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.6 days.
SUUIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Shares of SUUIF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $9.06.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
