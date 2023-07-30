Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$52.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$40.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.66. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.38 and a 52-week high of C$50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.2849389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

