Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.9 %
SUHJY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,244. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.