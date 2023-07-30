Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.09-7.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.30. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.09-$7.23 EPS.

SUI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,304. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.21. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.25.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,707,000 after acquiring an additional 273,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

