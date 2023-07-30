Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. DLocal comprises 0.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of DLocal worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DLocal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $7,354,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 766,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,606. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.