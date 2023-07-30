Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 10,247 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 2,069,231 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

