Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

NASDAQ META traded up $13.77 on Friday, hitting $325.48. 39,220,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.56 and a 200 day moving average of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

