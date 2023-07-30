Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 141,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,973,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.34. 6,904,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42. The company has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

