Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.29% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOUT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $709,000.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

XOUT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 1,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084. The company has a market cap of $82.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.