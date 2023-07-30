Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,632,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,632,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $225.60. 4,239,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.50. The company has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

