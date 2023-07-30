Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 302.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VIG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.12. 796,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $156.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

