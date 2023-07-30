Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.86. The company had a trading volume of 683,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

