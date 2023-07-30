Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 46,046 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 223.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after purchasing an additional 579,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,364,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 12,617,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,829,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

