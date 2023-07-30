Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumco Price Performance

Shares of SUOPY traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $29.70. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.32. Sumco has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $831.43 million for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 20.66%.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

