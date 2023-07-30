Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 48,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,882. The firm has a market cap of $936.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

