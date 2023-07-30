Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 5,963 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 1.2% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $56,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. 2,597,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,248. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

