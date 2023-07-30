Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Raises Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $28,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

NNN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $42.82. 1,511,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 117.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

About NNN REIT

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

See Also

