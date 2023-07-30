Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $41,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. 2,326,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

