Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 232 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.31. 5,602,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

