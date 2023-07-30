Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $44,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.75. 783,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,637. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.28 and its 200 day moving average is $237.65.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

