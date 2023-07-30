Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Magna International accounts for about 1.5% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $71,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 60.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth $282,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Magna International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 14.4% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 75.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. 1,781,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

