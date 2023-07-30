Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $50.57 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.25. 3,446,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

