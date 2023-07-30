Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.89. 2,304,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

