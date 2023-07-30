Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after buying an additional 950,270 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $509,398,000 after buying an additional 322,894 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,642,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,327,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.