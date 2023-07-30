Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. 4,239,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.