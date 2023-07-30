Streamr Market Capitalization Tops $23.64 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and $802,622.55 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

