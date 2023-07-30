Stratis Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $72.42 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.77 or 0.06365671 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,682,409 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.