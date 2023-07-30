Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.83. 1,103,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

