Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,089 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.58. 480,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,707. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

